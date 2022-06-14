CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A former city councilman in West Virginia has been sentenced to 45 days in prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Eric Barber was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Washington for his December guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of illegally entering the Capitol. Barber also was given a suspended seven-day sentence for stealing a portable battery charger from a media stand.

Barber also was ordered to pay $500 restitution for damage done to the Capitol and for the cost of the charger.

Barber’s federal public defender had sought probation, saying his 43-year-old client had expressed remorse. Barber was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 2016.