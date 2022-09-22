WASHINGTON (WOWK) – A former West Virginia parole officer has been arrested and indicted after being accused of sexual assault.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony DeMetro, 44, was arrested Sept. 21, 2022 on federal charges of civil rights violations, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators.

The seven-count indictment against DeMetro was unsealed today, the DOJ says. According to the indictment, DeMetro allegedly sexually assaulted two victims on five separate occasions while acting in his official capacity as a parole officer. DeMetro is also accused of lying about the alleged sexual misconduct when questioned by state and federal investigators.

The indictment specifies the charges as five counts of “acting under color of law to deprive individuals of their civil rights,” one count of “obstruction of justice,” and one count of “false statements to federal investigators.”

The DOJ says if DeMetro is convicted, he could face a maximum of life in prison on three of the civil rights counts, 20 years for obstruction of justice, five years for false statements, and one year each on the two remaining civil rights counts.

The FBI asks anyone who may have information connected to this case to contact the FBI’s Charleston Resident Agency at 304-346-2300.