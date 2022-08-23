CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 13 News has learned exclusively that a planned announcement Wednesday by leaders from both the city of Charleston and Kanawha County is expected to significantly impact the Charleston Town Center Property.



News releases from the city and county say that the joint venture is one of the largest between the two entities– in scope and in dollars.

The news releases go on to say that the announcement “will highlight key findings included in a study by ‘The Huddle Up Group‘ for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.” The Huddle Up Group is an organization that deals with sports tourism.

The Charleston Town Center Property has been in decline over the last several years. The mall was sold to the Hull Property Group of Augusta, Georgia, in May of 2021.



While Hull owns the mall, the anchor stores are owned by different entities.



On Aug. 8, 13 News reported that the owner of the empty Sears property started demolition on the building to pave the way for a new hotel.



One of the original anchor stores, the former Macy’s, is owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority or CURA. CURA works to redevelop properties in the city of Charleston. Applications for potential redevelopment projects at the former anchor store were due Aug. 1 according to CURA’s website.



13 News will stream tomorrow’s announcement when it begins at 2 p.m..