EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Crews rescue woman from storm drain in Kanawha City

February 14 2022 12:00 am

Local News

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews have just rescued a woman after she crawled into a storm drain.

That is according to the city of Charleston emergency crews that are on the scene, along with 13 News Hannah Goetz.

The rescue started just before 2:00 p.m. after a neighbor saw her crawl down and called police.

According to Charleston emergency crews, the woman went underground at 53rd and Venable Avenue.  She was about 15 feet underground when emergency crews arrived. She worked her way about two blocks and was rescued near 51st St. near Venable Ave.

According to crews on the scene, she told them she went underground because she was trying to get warm.

It appeared the woman had an ankle injury when she was brought to the surface.

