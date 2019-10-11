Executive director placed on leave following infant’s death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Executive Director of the Scioto County Children Services, Dr. Lora Fuller, has been placed on administrative leave following the death of 4-month-old Dylan Groves.

This change comes just after the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released their final “child fatality” report of the Scioto County Children Services’ handling of the death of a baby.

While the redacted version of the report does not specifically name 4-month-old Dylan Groves, the timeline matches his case.

The infant’s body was found 30 feet down a well in mid-June. Former board member Lowell Howard will serve as interim executive director effective beginning later this month.

