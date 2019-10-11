SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Executive Director of the Scioto County Children Services, Dr. Lora Fuller, has been placed on administrative leave following the death of 4-month-old Dylan Groves.
This change comes just after the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released their final “child fatality” report of the Scioto County Children Services’ handling of the death of a baby.
While the redacted version of the report does not specifically name 4-month-old Dylan Groves, the timeline matches his case.
The infant’s body was found 30 feet down a well in mid-June. Former board member Lowell Howard will serve as interim executive director effective beginning later this month.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Free, Reduced-Fee adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association
- Executive director placed on leave following infant’s death
- ‘Jesus shoes’ with holy water soles sell out in minutes
- Ruling leaves Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions on hold
- Man arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into court
- Photo of dog in open pickup bed goes viral, could be considered animal cruelty
- Plane hits car in emergency landing on road
- Deer mating season underway, car accidents expected to rise
- School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’
- Developmental Disabilities Funding up for vote in Lawrence County