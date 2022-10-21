HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An exhibit to honor the men and women who fought for this nation held a free opening reception on Friday.

The Huntington Museum of Art is holding the event for their new exhibition called, “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from the Associated Press.”

It started at 5:30 p.m. and featured a gallery walk led by Vietnam Veteran “Mickey” Johnson.

The showcase will chronicle West Virginia’s proud history of service and the courage it took to document the war.

The exhibition will last through February 2023.