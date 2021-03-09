Countdown to Tax Day
Expect delays on South Side Bridge due to inspection

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Division of Transportation (WVDOT) announced on Tuesday that the South Side Bridge over the Kanawha River in downtown Charleston will undergo a routine bridge safety inspection. This will take place Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Alternating single-lane closures will happen in each direction of the bridge as well as on MacCorkle Avenue and on Kanawha Boulevard.

Motorists are being asked to slow down through the work zone and follow the direction of traffic control devices.

