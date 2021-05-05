Expected inclement weather postpones Food Truck Friday kick-off

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says the first Food Truck Friday planned for this Friday, May 7 has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The new kick-off date for Food Truck Friday has been moved to next Friday, May 14 on the Kanawha Boulevard.

City officials say for the Food Truck Friday events, food trucks from throughout the area will be set up from 10:30 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. and Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street.