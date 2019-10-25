Explorer Academy students participate in poetry slam

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A chilly Friday morning didn’t stop fourth graders from Explorer Academy to head out to Pullman Square for a poetry slam. Friday morning, fourth graders recited poems to community members in attendance.

Students have been studying poetry in class lately and the poetry slam was the conclusion of their “Poetry, Poets, and Becoming Writers” expedition. The poems focused on what the students enjoy about Huntington, and what inspires them about the jewel city.

“My favorite thing about Huntington is that we have a nice community, we have nice people here,” said Victoria Cheek.

“I talked about Game Stop, how it has a lot of games,” said Zaquea West. “You can play all kinds of games in there.”

“I talked about Cold Stone’s ice cream,” said Gabriella Stephens. “Sometimes it clears people’s minds, other times it gives them brain freeze.”

Students say they were a little nervous, but enjoyed the day and they cannot wait for their next adventure.