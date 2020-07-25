Extended unemployment benefits to end this weekend

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Time is is almost up for the extended unemployment benefits the federal government approved to help Americans stay afloat financially for months.

Unemployment benefits and eviction protection end this weekend and there’s no other plan to take its place.

The ‘Cares Act’ was signed into law March 27th by President Donald Trump, which comes to an end this Sunday, and for many West Virginians who have been relying on this financial aid , B6 Credit Fix, who serves our region has some tips to help you at.

Americans on unemployment through the ‘cares act’ have been receiving 600 dollars a week, which ends Sunday, with no additional monetary relief in its wake.

“I’m going to tell you something- this deadly serious. A house is burning down in terms of the economic security of America’s families, and these people are fiddling wherever they may be this weekend,” remarked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sternly.

Many West Virginians have relied on this financial aid to stay on top of their crippling bills in the midst of COVID-19.

“Communication is the biggest key to working anything out with anybody you have debt with,” says Blanks Wiley, with B6 Credit Fix.

He tells his clients to sit down and look at your interest rates, which oftentimes are the biggest factor to increasing debt quickly.

He also encourages those struggling financially to communicate with your mortgage and car lenders and landlord to avoid eviction or repossession, and be sure to keep a record of everything.

“Paperwork is key, if they give you that forbearance hold onto any, print your emails, keep anything they sent to you in the mail, just document, document, document.”

Republicans are currently working on a Cares 2 package that they hope to propose on Monday.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

More Stories