Eyewitnesses of deadly hit-and-run in Mingo County say road needs to be made safer

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Neighbors in Mingo County who saw the aftermath of the deadly hit-and-run by a driver who was allegedly under the influence are speaking out.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. along West Virginia 65 in North Matewan on Monday night, Dec. 20.

“We was sitting watching TV when we heard a crash. We thought it was a vehicle wreck but when we looked out there was a vehicle stopped, but there had been a red truck–was on the other side of the road–speeding up the road,” says Jennifer Daniels, who saw the immediate aftermath of the deadly accident.

“It slung him all the way over into the bottom. They found the bumper of the vehicle over there and his backpack,” Daniels says.

Kathleen Coleman says she was in her kitchen when she heard the collision.

“…And I come to the front door and opened the door up, and that’s when I seen the man laying over there. I run back in, grab the phone, called 911, and I runned[sic] over to him, me and my son-in-law was over here and the other guy that was behind the truck that hit him and I hollered for my daughter to get a cover, to cover him up with,” Coleman says.

Neighbors and eyewitnesses say they see cars flying up and down this road all the time. They say changes need to be made to make the area safer.

“A better speed limit through here would help a lot. Maybe more cops surveying the place,” Daniels says.

However, authorities say it was more than the speed that may have played a role in Monday’s tragedy.

Police say the suspect, Nathan Williams, was allegedly under the influence when he drove his vehicle into the pedestrian.

He’s been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence (DUI) involving death and failure to render aid resulting in death.

“There’s been so many accidents. They fly up and down through here, they come over in this yard–three or four up here, so many down here. It’s bad. That’s why I don’t let my little grandsons out, I don’t even want them out front here,” Coleman says.

13 News has learned the identity of the victim, but we’re keeping their name private at this time out of respect for the family.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

For more stories from Natalie Wadas, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.