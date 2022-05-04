DUNLOW, WV (WOWK)- Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution event in Dunlow on Thursday, May 5.

Volunteers of the foodbank will have a huge variety of nutritious items including produce, dry goods and cereal, meats, and various nutritious items. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until all the food is gone.

Facing Hunger says they aim to provide food and essentials for 800 households in Wayne County. About 17% of the county’s population struggles with food insecurity. It’s even more prevalent with children at 23% being affected.

The food distribution event will take place at the Dunlow Community Center at 1385 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass, Dunlow WV. Anyone in Dunlow or the Wayne Co. Area is welcome and encouraged to attend.