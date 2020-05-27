Fair Board: Lawrence County Fair canceled

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — After trying to explore different avenues to at least have a Junior Fair so 4-H and FFA exhibitors could show their animals, the Lawrence County Fair Board says it has no other option but to cancel this year’s county fair. The Board made the announcement late in the evening on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

“We’ve put off meetings every week for the past four weeks waiting on the state to give us guidelines telling us what we can and can’t do,” said Board President Randall Lambert. “[We never received them], so we finally had to go ahead and make a decision, because people wanted to know one way or the other what’s going on, especially those people [who] have animals.”

Randall says it was not economically feasible to operate any form of a fair this year, especially not being able to have any grandstand events or rides due to the pandemic. “We have grandstand events for people to enjoy, plus to raise money so we can have a 4-H Fair,” Lambert said. “We can’t have a 4-H fair without [the admission] gate.”

The fair was supposed to take place from Saturday, July 11, 2020 through Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville.

“[It’s the] hardest decision I’ve ever made since I’ve been on the Fair Board,” Lambert said about the cancelation. “We have to preserve the fair for future years [and] part of the decision is to be able to come back next year and have a bigger and better fair.”

The Ohio State Fair was canceled the week before this decision was made.

