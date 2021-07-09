Fair safety stressed as fair season kicks into gear

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Putnam County Fair is starting its 9 day run Friday night.

“We are so excited we have waited over a year for this to happen. So we are so excited for the gates to open tonight and have 9 days of family fun,” said Putnam County Fair President Krista Snodgrass.

And of course with family fun, comes safety. Last weekend at the Logan Freedom Festival a child was injured when the ‘Dragon Wagon’ ride malfunctioned.

As a result, Gambill Amusements which owns the ride and the Putnam County Fair are both making sure safety is the top priority.

“When we do everything here at the fair, we’re lucky to work with our state and local officials and make sure that everything is ready. The state inspectors are here, our health department is here. The fire marshal. We’re trying to cover all of our bases and just make it perfect for everybody,” added Snodgrass.

Every year each ride has to be inspected and licensed to operate. And Gambill Amusements says they’re taking extra precautions. “Today’s a big day, first day, opening day. Our rides are all licensed and permitted through the state. We get state inspected once a year and then safety protocols, the state comes out and checks stickers and safety procedures about every week and our rides are inspected daily by our own certified inspectors every day before opening,” said Nicole Turner, owner of Gambill Amusements.

Snodgrass adds that they have a safety committee that works year round. “We’re very lucky to have some law enforcement on that committee so we try to cover our bases.”

“The ride inspector goes over everything with the ride operator, and everything is checked out,” added Turner.

Admission is $10 each night.

