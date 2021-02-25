Fairness WV urges local senators to support Equality Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In a statement from Fairness West Virginia, the organization applauded the passage of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives today.

The organization also is calling on U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to support the legislation.

Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia said:

“For the 70,000 LGBTQ people who call West Virginia home, passage of the Equality Act is critical. LGBTQ West Virginians remain vulnerable to discrimination because of a lack of state and federal protections, even as 14 municipalities – from Charleston to the small town of Keyser just weeks ago – have passed local fairness laws. We’re stuck with a patchwork of protections here and in many other states, and the only remedy is a uniform federal law protecting all LGBTQ people. As this bill advances, all eyes will be on West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, who must rise to the occasion and cement their reputations as bipartisan leaders of good conscience by supporting the Equality Act. It’s time to live our values of fairness and freedom and at least ensure that no one here in West Virginia or beyond will face discrimination because of who they are. We urge our state’s entire congressional delegation, including Senators Manchin and Capito, to listen to their constituents, rally their colleagues, and take action. It’s time.” Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia