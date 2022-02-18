CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a party with a purpose. Organizers are getting ready for the fourth annual “FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball.”

It’s a mentoring event designed to get local young girls connected to successful and inspiring women in the Charleston area. This year its happening at the Women’s Club of Charleston, next Saturday, Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is filled with networking, dancing, food and tiaras and most importantly, thanks to local sponsors, its completely free to attend!

“The kids get to network but they do it in a way that they aren’t being talked to or lectured. So they are engaged and they don’t even realize what’s happening. They see it as a cool time,” says organizer Leeshia Lee.

“It takes somebody that may have to go through something that can really change a life. I have a story to tell, I have lived a Cinderella story,” says volunteer Yvonne Lee-Long. “I have had my ups and my downs but I bounce back and I’m resilient and I owe that to someone positive in my life.”

Organizers are still looking for more women to volunteer as “boss mothers.” If you are interested you can find out more information on the group’s Facebook page.