CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say concerns over a possible explosive device at a middle school were a false alarm and the object in question was actually a paperweight.

According to Kanawha County Schools, officials at John Adams Middle School in Charleston were alerted that a student had allegedly brought a device to school.

School officials and police investigated to learn the object turned out to be a “non-functioning hand grenade” which are commonly purchased as paperweights.

Charleston Police and Kanawha County Schools confirmed that the object was a paperweight and that the student made no threat.

A spokesperson with the school system said “There was no threat or act of violence associated with this incident. All students are safe and school is under normal operation.”