Fall fire season starts Friday in West Virginia

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Adobe Stock Image)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Fall fire season gets underway this week in West Virginia, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says burning vegetation and other naturally occurring material is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Friday.

A 10-foot safety area around the fire must be cleared to dirt level. Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures.

Violators can face a fine of up to $1,000. Commercial burning permits for daylight hours are available from local Division of Forestry offices.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS