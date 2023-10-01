(WOWK) – The fall fire season officially began Sunday throughout the region, and that means burning regulations are now in effect.

According to the Ohio Division of Natural Resources, the abundance of dry grass, leaves, weeds and other brush on the ground in the fall mixed with gusty winds and low humidity make it easier for a fire to spread out of control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In West Virginia, outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during fall fire season. However, the Department of Forestry says there are two exceptions to that rule – burning when snow covers the ground and small fires for the purpose of food preparation, in which case, the area 10 feet around the fire must be cleared of any brush and debris. Fall fire season in West Virginia lasts through Dec. 31, 2023.

As for Kentucky, fall wildfire hazard season means it is illegal to burn anything between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of woodland, brushland or fields that contain dry grass or other flammable materials. Wildfire hazard season in Kentucky lasts through Dec. 15, 2023.

In Ohio, burning is now prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. During times when burning is allowed, the fire must be 1,000 feet from any neighbor’s home and there must not be an air pollution alert, warning or emergency in effect. The smoke from fires must also not impact roadway, railway or airfield visibility.

Some local area may also have their own additional restrictions on these bans.