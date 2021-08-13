Fallen tree causes power outage in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Appalachian Power, a tree fell through a power line along Edens Fork Road near I-77 at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

The Tree broke two of the wooden cross arms that support the power lines on nearby utility poles.

This caused about 1,500 customers to lose power.

Appalachian Power says crews are working to isolate the damaged lines and transfer most customers to an alternate line until repairs have been made.

This number of affected customers will drop significantly once he problem area is isolated, and the rest of the customers will have power back up Friday afternoon.