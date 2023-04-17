SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Cody Mullens was born to fight fires. His aunt, Gail Mullens, says Cody loved nothing more than saving lives.

“He lived for that. That’s what he liked to do,” Gail said. “It was saving people’s property, saving lives, and trying to make everything right.”

On Thursday night, Cody was fighting a forest fire near Montgomery when a tree fell on him, taking his life. He died a hero, protecting others, an attribute that did not go unnoticed among family, friends, and coworkers.

“He was one of those people who ran toward the fire instead of away from, and people like that are rare. We don’t always appreciate them as much as I think we should.” Gail Mullens, aunt of fallen WV Forester Cody Mullens

On Saturday, the community came together to bring Cody home one last time. Several first responders joined in the procession from Charleston to Summersville. The outpouring of support did not go unnoticed by Gail and family and friends, mourning the loss of someone who meant so much to them.

For Gail, it is comforting knowing Cody died doing wat he loved more than anything else.

“This was an accident, this was very tragic, but knowing Cody was doing exactly what he was called to do and he loved to do it,” Gail said. “It gives the family some peace knowing he was where he was supposed to be and where he wanted to be if that was what was gonna happen.”

Gail says the family expects to hold a service for Cody later this week.