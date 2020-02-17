Falling brick prompts road closures on Charleston’s East Side

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade.

Officials have determined an old restaurant, located on the corner of Washington and Elizabeth Streets, to be structurally unsound. The building will be torn down immediately after bricks fell from the façade onto the sidewalk overnight, according to a statement received from Charleston City Hall. An engineer will further assess the building this afternoon.

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Currently, Washington Street East is closed between Maxwell Street and Sydney Street and Elizabeth Street is closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street.

The closure is expected to last at least a week at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories