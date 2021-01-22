Families attend inauguration to support their loved ones

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Several state leaders attended the West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony. Some of the people in the crowd were there to support their family members during the event.



Before the activities started the family of Justice Tim Armstead arrived and walked toward the guest seating area.



The four children in the group were excited to be there for their uncle’s big day. They were also looking forward to seeing Governor Jim Justice in person.



“They wanted to know if can we can meet the Governor and get his autograph,” said Karen Armstead, Justice Armstead’s sister in law.



Also in attendance was the Governor’s beloved Baby Dog who he mentioned during his time at the podium.



There were a limited number of people at the ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.

All of the guests had to wear masks giving things a much different look than previous inaugurations.