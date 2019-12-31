Families celebrate the new year early at the Clay Center’s 7th annual Noon Year’s Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Families in the Capital City had the chance to ring in the New Year earlier than usual at the Clay Center.

The 7th annual Noon Year’s Day event is designed to help those who can’t stay up till midnight celebrate the new year and ring in 2020 on their own terms.

Vice President of Marketing, Morgan Robinson said, “for families who have a hard time keeping their kids up, or adults who have jobs where you have to wake up early, this really gives you the opportunity to participate in the traditions of New Years, to celebrate, to dance a little bit and have a great time, but still get a full night’s sleep.”

The Clay Center is closed tomorrow, but there are already brand new activities and events planned for the new year.

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Tiny Tales Storytime (11 am – 1 pm)

Instant Snow Powder (3 pm)

Gingerbread Village Construction (all day)

Friday, January 3rd, 2020

Liquid Nitrogen Science Demonstration (11 am – 1 pm)

Gingerbread Village Construction (all day)

3D Doodler Snowflake Prints (3 pm)

Saturday, January 4th, 2020

Sphero Snowball Races (11 am – 3 pm)

Ivory Soap Demonstration (1 pm)

Gingerbread Village Construction (all day)

Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Watercolor Ice Painting (1 pm)

Gingerbread Village Construction (all day)

3D Doodler Snowflake Prints (11 am – 3 pm)

