Families displaced by apartment building fire in Boone County

WHITESVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Emergency Management Agency says six families have been displaced by an early morning apartment building fire in Boone County.
According to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, a fire was reported at Estep Apartments on Coal River Road in Whitesville around 12:30 a.m. today, Friday, April 10. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Crews from the Whitesville VFD, Racine VFD, and Danville VFD responded to the scene. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
