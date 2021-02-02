Families make the most of wintry weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For most adults, the winter weather brought about some tense moments on the roads. But for kids and those who are young at heart, it was a chance to have some fun.

“Like when you go sledding and you throw snowballs at people,” described Jack Stevens, one of many people out playing at Ritter Park in Huntington.

Several families in Huntington made the most of the weather by taking some fast rides down the hill. Others got creative and skied.

“It is very beautiful obviously, especially I love the snow in the trees and a lot of fun things you can do like skiing,” said Claire Burbery.

People who’ve been stuck at home working and learning say getting outdoors to have some fun is a nice change of pace.

“It is fantastic. It is not great for driving obviously but snowball fights, snowmen, snow angels and of course sledding makes a good time,” said Gabe McKee.

Some people brought their pets out to play in the snow as well.

If you plan to go outside and play in the snow with your family the Centers for Disease Control says it is a good idea to wear appropriate clothing including a tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket. It is also a good idea to make sure your winter gear includes inner layers that are made of lightweight warm clothing along with wearing mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.

