Families show love for mother’s in-person this year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for mothers all over the nation today with sons and daughters going all out to show their love and appreciation.

Last year the pandemic put restrictions on outings in public places and for many, it meant no Mother’s Day brunch. This year, those guidelines are more relaxed.

The restaurants were open and one of the popular Mother’s Day traditional meals, brunch was served in-house once again.

Sons and daughters in the city of Huntington, West Virginia say while the flowers, gifts, and meals are nice, today is more about making sure their mothers know how much they mean to them.

She means a lot to me because I’m adopted and I was adopted when I was 2-years-old and no matter what, she’s always been there for me and has been my rock. Jasmine Smith, daughter



Mothers and their families visit Ritter Park on Mother’s Day. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

My mom means everything to me and my grandma means everything too. Aiden Jones, son/grandson

This mother’s day while some went to brunch, others decided to go outside. Even with a few rain clouds in the sky, these mothers say all that matters was being together with their family.

Jamie Smith was taking pictures with three of her daughters in Ritter Park after they attended morning worship together at their church. She says she cherishes the time she gets to spend with her children.

It’s always good to hear your kids say nice things about you and it was really great that we were able to spend the morning in church worshiping together. Jamie Smith, mother

Whether it’s breakfast in bed or just making a simple phone call, the mothers we spoke with say they definitely feel appreciated.

