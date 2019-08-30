Family and community hold vigil for missing Sissonville woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Sissonville woman has been missing for almost a month, but her family is refusing to give up hope and held a candle light vigil in her honor.

“That is why we are here today, trying to light those candles up so she can find her way home,” remarks Kelly Boggess George, cousin of missing Crystal Kiser.

Crystal has been missing for more than three weeks. The mother of two was house-sitting for her sick grandmother in Sissonville when she vanished.

Friends and family of Crystal Kiser gathering for a candle light vigil in her honor. Kiser has been missing for nearly 3 weeks. More tonight at 11 on @WOWK13News . pic.twitter.com/OzdwVkhR2M — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) August 29, 2019

“She would never ever in a million years, not be in contact with her children. And on top of that, she would have never left her grandmother ill. There is just no way — no way — that she walked up and left,” comments George.

Kanawha County deputies found her car at the home, but Crystal was nowhere to be found.

So tonight, on what would be Crystal’s 38th birthday, her family held a candlelight vigil in her honor.

“What a great gift – what a great gift it would be to learn something on today of all days, if we just got that one call – that she was okay,” says George.

If you have any information about Crystal and her case please call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They tell us there is no tip too big or too small.