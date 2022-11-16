KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One family is going above and beyond to remember their late loved one and bring joy to children this Christmas season.

Hudson’s Hot Wheels, a non-profit charity, is collecting new, packaged Hot Wheels that will be donated to children throughout Kanawha County.

It was started in October 2021 by Kayla Hudson, who lost her brother, Justin Hudson, unexpectedly in March 2021.

“I just feel like I have to keep his heart and his memory alive as long as possible,” she said. “If he can’t be here, I have to spread that love that he shared with everybody every day.”

Kayla Hudson and her father Kevin Hudson both said Justin was a kid at heart who became an avid Hot Wheels collector in adulthood.

“He just enjoyed going out and looking for different cars and he just developed a love for them and it’s just something he really enjoyed doing,” said Kevin Hudson.

So far, over 300 cars have been donated by friends, family and community members. All of them will soon have a new owner.

“For kids to get this gift for Christmas and holidays in honor of him would make him really happy and we would be truly honored,” Kevin Hudson said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those looking to donate can drop off Hot Wheels at the Long John Silvers in South Charleston across from Thomas Hospital, or they can visit the Hudson’s Hot Wheels Facebook Page.