MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Lazendra Smith says both her parents passed away in the last four years, yet their gravestone is still not done yet.

She was a client with Naylor Monument Memorial Services in Clendenin, West Virginia. She says after her father passed away in December 2021, she had to wait eight months for her father’s name to be added beside her mother on their gravestone in Montgomery. After eight months of waiting, her father’s name was engraved in August 2022.

Smith noticed her father’s passing date was in a bigger size than the rest of the headstone, and did not match. When she asked the cemetery to fix this, they told her that the headstone could not be repaired without damaging the integrity of the headstone.

After hearing this, Smith demanded to be refunded and take her business elsewhere, to which Naylor allegedly refused.

Smith says she paid over $4,000 for the original headstone, and an additional $500 for her father to be engraved later.

Smith is just one of at least three buyers who claim to have had similar issues of waiting months for headstone engraving, or wanting refunds for insufficient service. These three buyers are listed in a complaint of a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey against Naylor.

Even after a year and a half since her father passed, Smith says her family’s headstone is still not done, and she’s tired of waiting.

“Their resting place is not finished, and my dad fought for this country!” Smith said. “He deserves better than this!”

Smith adds that going forward, she and other family members will explore different routes when the time comes to consider buying a headstone of their own.

“I have and lots of people have decided that we’re not even going to have burial plots when we die. We’re just going to be cremated so our loved ones and family members don’t have to deal with this nonsense.”

Glenn Naylor is the owner of Naylor Monument Memorial Services, he has not responded to a request for comment from 13 News.