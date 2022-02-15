ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A family is safe after their house caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray tells 13 News the department got the call around 6:30 a.m.

He said a neighbor noticed flames coming out of the home’s kitchen window, causing them to rush over to knock on the door to wake the family up.

All three people inside the home were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

Chief Ray said it’s important for people to remember to safely heat their homes, as he believes the cause of this fire started from a space heater that caught something near it on fire.

“With cold weather, people want to you know get warm and a lot of the times they pull out space heaters,” said Chief Ray. “You got to be careful using them and make sure you don’t store stuff around them, or get too close to something that’s combustible or that could catch.”

He said this is the busiest season for house fires and this year the city has already had around 10 to 12.

“This time of year, you know you need heat in your homes,” said Chief Ray. “People use whatever means they can to stay warm and sometimes its not the safest way to do it,”



Chief Ray said it only took a few minutes to put out the house fire and that it stayed contained to the kitchen so its not a total loss. The fire is still under investigation.