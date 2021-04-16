Family, friends mourn Capitol High School Senior KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friends, family and the Charleston community are gathering to remember the life of Capital High School Senior Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. The 18-year-old was shot and killed on the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue on the west end of Charleston Wednesday, April 7.

The funeral service is taking place at 11 a.m. this morning, Friday, April 16, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The city says social distancing measures including temperature checks will be in place and face coverings will be required.

A media pool feed of the service will be provided for live streaming and can be watched here on wowktv.com at the start of the ceremony.

A small ceremony and balloon release are planned to take place at Laidley Field following the services. Following the ceremony at Laidley Field, a block party gathering is planned at the 2nd Avenue Community Center at 1411 2nd Avenue at 4 p.m. to celebrate KJ’s life.

City officials say rolling closures will take place during the procession.

The procession will turn west on Quarrier Street and then north on Pennsylvania Avenue N, where they will enter the interstate at the Women’s and Children’s on-ramp. The procession will then exit at Greenbrier Street and go down Washington Street East before turning onto Elizabeth Street.