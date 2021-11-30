Family highlights importance of organ donations on ‘Giving Tuesday’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is “Giving Tuesday,” the Tuesday after Thanksgiving where people and organizations are encouraged to donate to charitable causes. One mother shared her story with us about how to help give the ultimate gift.

36-year-old Michael Moles passed away on Nov. 22, but his mom said he still lives today because of his wish to be an organ donor.

“Even though he was special needs, he still understood what it was to be an organ donor,” said Becky Webb, Michael’s mom.

Moles was a Putnam County native who loved superheroes and the peace sign. He also had a passion for helping others which prompted his dream of someday being an organ donor.

“When my mom has bypass surgery. He told her he knew her heart was broke and that she could have his,” said Webb.

Michael suffered an injury while playing outside. He was taken to a hospital but didn’t make it home.

Now that he’s gone, Webb says she finds comfort in knowing his organs will go to someone who needs them.

“I mean, why not save a life, that’s what Michael would’ve said. If you can help somebody, help them.”

CORE or Center for Organ Recovery and Education helps get the organs to people who desperately need them.

“We’re really giving people the opportunity to have that second chance at life and I think it’s just important that we make that decision on our own and that we let our families know that that’s what we’re interested in,” said Christy Conley, an Outreach Coordinator for the organization.

Even though Michael’s heart, kidneys, eyes and skin all went to complete strangers, a little piece of him will shine through those he helped.

“He used to say that he thought it would be neat for somebody to get his eyes and they can see through his eyes,” said Webb.

CORE says every 10 minutes someone new is added to the transplant waiting list.

