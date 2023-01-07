HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The family of 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson gathered to lay her to rest on Saturday.

Hudson was hit and killed on Dec. 30, 2022, by Jeffrey Racer, a Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The funeral took place at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia.

People came out wearing red because Hudson’s mom said that was her favorite color. Others had on shirts that said, “Long Live Laney” and “Forever 13.”

Many of the people at the funeral were classmates of Hudson, and a child’s mom at the funeral said there will be counseling for students as they prepare to return to school this upcoming week.

While the family continues to grieve, there are still two investigations underway on the case.

The West Virginia State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash while the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation on policies the deputy possibly violated.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Racer.