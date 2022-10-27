ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with a family member of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition.

Bayes’ aunt, 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and her cousin, 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter.

