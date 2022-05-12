FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – The family of a Flatwoods Police Officer shot in the line of duty earlier this month.

Officer Tom “Tommy” Robinson was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person in the Walnut Street area. Robinson has only been with the department for a few months, according to Greenup County officials.

Flatwoods Police Chief David R. Smith shared a press release from his office with the family’s statement.

“May 5, 2022,

The following is a statement given to me by the Robinson Family. They appreciate all the support from the community. they have asked for me to forward the following statement and for privacy as Tommy heals.

On behalf of the Robinson Family, we would like to start off by thanking all of the first responders starting with Tommy’s sister who was the dispatcher at the time of the attack. Tommy and Amy have worked side by side for years and knew the possibility was always there. She handled the situation like the professional she trained to be.

I cannot express enough thanks to all of Tommy’s brothers and sisters in blue that arrived on the scene to protect and aid their fellow officer. Along with the immediate response from EMS and the flight crew.

We would also like to thank some of the staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Our nurses have treated us like their own family. This has meant a lot to us considering the violent nature of this terrible act of cowardice.

And finally, we would like to thank our community near and far for the rally of support. Those that know Tommy know what a good man and officer he truly is. And those that don’t know him and have offered your prayers, know that you have a friend.

We are a strong family unit and have some long days of recovery ahead of us. We have shed many tears, begged the good Lord, and felt hopeless for the last three days. But today when that man actually told each of us he loved us we shed tears of joy. We will not be broken by this crime. Instead, the Robinsons have rallied along with family, friends, and strangers that have come together to help bring our officer home.

I truly believe Tommy had his guardian angel watching over him.

Again, thank you for all your continued acts of kindness, prayers, food, and support. We appreciate each and every one of you. The only thing we ask is that you continue to give our family time to be with Tommy and bring him home.”

The Robinsons