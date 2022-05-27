MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – February 23, 2021, was the last time Grace Smith’s family saw her. Her sister Jodi Jones says “it’s like she just vanished.”

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office found Smith’s car parked in the TNT area with the keys on the hood and her belongings still inside. She, however, was nowhere to be found.

The investigation has been at a halt for almost three months. The sheriff’s office has also been working with the West Virginia State Police and the FBI on certain areas of the case, but they are still missing vital information that could be used to find her.

Smith’s family says they want everyone to know that they “are not giving up.” Thursday night, family and friends, including her mother and sister, held a candlelight vigil in an effort to keep hope alive, so that one day soon they’ll know exactly what happened.

While this is still an active investigation, Sheriff Corey Miller and many of Smith’s loved ones believe there is at least one person who knows what might have happened to her but is keeping it concealed.

I’m 100%, at least one of two people know, and they’re just refusing to help us for whatever reason. Jodi Jones, Grace Smith’s sister

The reward for information leading to her location has been upped from $5,000 to $6,000. Sheriff Miller is hoping this will help push their investigation forward and is urging anyone who may know something to contact their office or their anonymous tip line.

The sheriff’s office is currently following several leads which they hope will open up more doors that will help bring Grace home.