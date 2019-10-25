Family of woman allegedly abused by Charleston officers speaks out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The family of a woman who was allegedly beaten by Charleston Police officers during an arrest earlier this month is seeking justice.

On October 14th, Freda Gilmore, 28, was arrested by two Charleston Police officers at the Family Dollar Store on Virginia Street West in Charleston.

“Right now there are two charges against her. One charge of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and the other is animal cruelty, but it doesn’t take the place of what happened to her,” said Michael Cary, the Gilmore family’s attorney.

What happened according to her and her family was that the officers used “excessive” and “unnecessary” force during the arrest.

Cell phone footage released by a bystander created a buzz on the internet and dashcam footage released by the police department is now doing the same.

“There has been an expression that the officers were the ones that were in danger, but I beg the question of how could the officers be the ones in danger, and there were two officers on top of a 98-pound woman,” said Cary.

Gilmore’s mother and father, Richard and Kimberly, said the footage makes them sick to their stomachs.

“I see it all the time on the TV and Facebook. I cry,” said Richard Gilmore.

Cary said the family wants the City of Charleston and the two officers held accountable for what they have done.

“I have every intention of filing a lawsuit after I can get all the evidence to build our case,” said Cary.

The Charleston attorney and the family also point out that Gilmore was never taken to the hospital, and she suffered bruising and scaring during the arrest, and she also has “special needs”.

“It’s obvious that she is ‘special needs’. You can see it,” said Kimberly Gilmore.

Cary said the officers should have asked themselves, “Why is she not responding? Is there anything else that I can do before I have to have to hit her in the face? God knows how many times.”

Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith said the matter is under investigation, and the two officers are on administrative leave.

The police department is also conducting a series of additional training exercises for officers, but the family said that it is not enough.

“I’m not happy. I’m not going to be happy until justice is done,” said Richard Gilmore.

Kimberly Gilmore said they are thankful to the women who videotaped the incident, and they might not have known about the situation if she hadn’t recorded it and put it on the internet.

Cary said he plans on filing a complaint with the Kanawha Circuit Court sometime in the next month.

He also said Gilmore has no criminal history that he is aware of, and this is not his first case involving the Charleston Police Department and “use of Force”.



