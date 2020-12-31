Family offers reward as Silver Alert search continues for WV man

Thomas Wilson, 55, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 outside the Rock Bar walking north on Market Street in Spencer, according to the West Virginia State Police. (Photo Courtesy: The Wilson Family/Facebook)

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are still looking for a missing man after a Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Dec. 27, and his family is now offering a reward to anyone who can help find him.

Thomas Wilson, 55, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 outside the Rock Bar walking north on Market Street in Spencer, according to the WVSP. He is described as 6’4″ tall, weighing 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white or blue button-up shirt, with blue jeans and brown boots.

State police say they believe someone may have a vital piece of information that could help find Wilson and solve the case, and his family is offering a $20,000 reward through January 10, 2021, to anyone with information leading to his whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the West Virginia State Police at (304) 927-0950, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 927-3410 or the Spencer City Police at (304) 927-1640 or (304) 927-0911.