Family opens CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s funeral service to the public

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the City of Charleston, the family of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson has agreed to open the memorial service up to anyone from the public.

Although initially restricted to family, law enforcement and first responders, Cassie’s mother decided to allow the general public in until capacity is met.

Public entrance is on the Clendenin Street side of the Charleston Collesium and Convention Center.

The funeral services are scheduled to take place at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 8 with visitation scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.