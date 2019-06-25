Family recounts moments before Kanawha County tornado

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning that a tornado did indeed touch down in Kanawha County.

Cleanup efforts went on all morning in Alum Creek.

Snapped power lines, trees in the streets, missing shingles, and other debris could be seen around the Conventry Woods neighborhood Tuesday.

“It’s kind of crazy that something like this has happened here, I never would have expected it,” said Jessica Parker, who has lived at her home on Conventry Woods with her husband, Chris, and their two children for the last two years.

Jessica’s words were echoed by many of the people living in the neighborhood, following the tornado Monday evening.

The Parkers say they got the tornado warning on their phone and headed to the basement with their children.

“We have a window in our basement,” said Jessica. “I saw the trees just kind of go down, and our slide was lifted in the air, and at that point I was like, ‘okay, it’s definitely a tornado.’”

Trees and power lines are down across the area, leaving more than 40 thousand people in the region without power.

“Basically like a blade of grass, the [trees] just went over really easy, you know, really fast,” said Chris.

“Our ears were popping [from the pressure of the wind], so, it was pretty crazy,” said Jessica

But while the Parkers have some cleaning to do and shingles to replace, they say they’re thankful nobody was hurt, and look forward to brighter days.

“Now we’ll have a lot sunnier yard, because we used to have a lot of shade [due to all of the trees],” said Chris.

Cleanup crews continued to make their way out to Alum Creek to clear the debris Tuesday afternoon. It’s a task that will take days to accomplish.