INEZ, KY (WOWK) – Brenda Maynard was just 15 years old when she died in a car crash Sunday morning on Old Kentucky Route 3 in Inez.

Family and friends of Brenda Maynard gathered to remember and celebrate her life Wednesday night during her visitation service.

At the Vineyard Church in Inez, flowers and gifts surrounded the closed casket as Brenda’s friends and family mourned the loss of their loved one.

The visitation was a closed casket, however, anyone in attendance was encouraged to sign the casket. Brenda’s family says they want to remember the good times they shared with her and keep her legacy alive.

You can look around and tell that she had a lot. She had a lot of people that loved her and that means a lot to me knowing that cause she was definitely a loved child. Michael Maynard, Brenda Maynard’s father

Her sister says the news of her passing was heartbreaking and that she was “one of a kind.”

I don’t know, She’s one of a kind, they’re ain’t never going to be another Brenda.” Caitie Maynard

The community also came together to help with the funeral costs. The family tells us all expenses have been paid for.

Brenda’s funeral will be tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Vineyard United Baptist Church.