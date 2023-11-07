MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Family members are remembering a 33-year-old man killed in a double fatal crash after a pursuit that started in Mason County, West Virginia ended in Meigs County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Zachary Carson from Athens was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when Zackery Jeffers, 30, from Rutland crossed the center line and collided with his car on Sunday.

The pursuit was initiated as a result of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm, and the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch.

Carson’s mother Renee Tony said he was loved by many and will truly be missed.

“He was a funny, lovable guy who would leave you a smile if you didn’t have one,” Tony said. “His laughter was contagious and he was very caring. Always looking out for others before himself. He was strong and he was my rock. My Zachman was loved by all.”

She said there’s been an outpouring of support from family, friends and strangers since the accident, and it’s comforting knowing how much he was loved.