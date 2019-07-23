Family trapped on second floor of home in flames saved in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Crews responded to a house fire earlier this morning on Ohio Street across from Spring Hill Bakery.

When the South Charleston Fire Department first arrived on scene, a man, woman, and dog were trapped on the second floor of their house as it was up in flames.

Lieutenant Tony Hess with the department rescued them in time and all three are safe. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority checked them over.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and an investigation has begun.

