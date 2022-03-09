SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Hawkins family from South Charleston thought their baby was healthy. But when they went to their doctor for a CT scan as a precaution they found out their daughter had a condition called Hydrocephalus.

Now many surgeries later their daughter is back to enjoying the things other kids her age love to do.

“I’m just a friendly person that loves to talk and can’t stop,” said Ziler Hawkins. She can light up a room with her smile and her outgoing personality. “I love to meet new people and introduce myself and tell them about myself and learn new things about them,” she said.

Ziler likes reading books, video chatting with her friends and of course, dancing.

“I was practicing one of my dances for my recital in May,” she said during a recent dance class in South Charleston.

But this week as she watched her daughter doing what she loves Kim Hawkins remembered a phone call that changed her life.

Ziler had Hydrocephalus.

“They called us about an hour after she had the CT scan and she has a cyst half the size of her brain, take her to the emergency room immediately,” Kim Hawkins explained.

From that point Ziler would have 15 surgeries before her fifth birthday and has had many long stays at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

“I never dreamed I would have a child that needed the care that we received,” Kim Hawkins said. “But it was very needed and I didn’t have to think about it when I needed it. There it was, taking care of my baby, making sure that I was taken care of,” she said, describing her experience at the hospital.

She said the medical team became more like family.

“One of the clerks would come and sit with her sometimes when she would fall asleep on her lunch break so that I could go take a shower. Because that would be the only break I could get. They don’t have to do that,” Kim said. Ziler still keeps in touch with her surgeon, too. He recently sent her a teddy bear that he picked up during a trip to Canada.

It was a scary journey made easier by the kindness of others all for a little girl who is dedicated to living life to the fullest.