CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Fancy Bus Closet” will come to Charleston’s West Side Middle School on Thursday.

The Fancy Bus Closet was started by Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins. She collects prom dresses and other dress clothes to distribute them for free to students via her converted school bus.

West Side Middle School students can rent out dresses for the upcoming winter formal for free as long as the items are returned.

Students who feel they would benefit from this opportunity can contact Alena Harper in the school’s office. West Side Middle School says Harper helped organize the event.