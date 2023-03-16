CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Mountaineers are out in the first round of March Madness.

WVU lost to the Maryland Terrapins, 67-65, in the opening game of the tournament. The Mountaineers started the game fast, leading by 13 points in the first half. From there, the game featured nine ties and eleven lead changes, keeping fans watching from the Adelphia Bar in Charleston, West Virginia on the edge of their seats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I felt like we were making some runs and it went away from us,” Matt Demotto said after the game. “You gotta credit Maryland. They defended well, they hung in there, and their kids want to win, too.”

Fan Jager Ross felt the Mountaineers were too aggressive shooting from downtown as they fought to pull ahead in the second half.

“I feel like we thought we were Steph Curry. We shot from the logo every time, and then too many 3s,” Ross said.

March Madness may be over for West Virginia, but the tournament goes on, and Mountaineer fans still have reason to be excited. There’s plenty of basketball games to go and a long way left for fans to track their brackets.

Phillip Estep says he’s excited to watch the rest of the tournament but will not be cheering for Maryland.

“We’re still very interested in the tournament because we have a lot of brackets out there. And we hope to win them. But West Virginia won’t be the one winning. But as long as Maryland does not win it, we’re good,” Estep said.

As for Maryland, they advance to the second round. They will take on Alabama on Saturday.