Fans voice their thoughts on Superbowl quarterbacks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Plenty of people headed out to the bars in Charleston to watch the big game. Most of the people watching took a special interest in the two star quarterbacks.

We thought we would ask what made Superbowl 55 so exciting to the fans at Recovery Sports Grill in Charleston.

“I’m a big Patrick Mahomes fan. I like to see greatness,” Jeff McDougal, sports fan said.

“Mahomes is a nice young kid, but you got to put kids in their places every once in a while,” Michael Mounts, sports fan said.

It seems to be the match-up between the two quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, as the highlight of this year’s Super Bowl.

“We want to see Tom Brady win his 7th Superbowl ring. We’re both 66-years-old and we kind of favor the old guys,” Mounts said.

Brady fans are supporting him and hoping he will be the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. On the other hand, Mahomes’ fans would love to see him be the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

“I really enjoy watching him play. He’s probably one of the most talented quarterbacks I’ve ever seen so it’s just really fun to watch him,” McDougal said.

“It feels like a new generation as a 49ers fan. I’m kind of sad that Mahomes beat my team, but I have to respect the greatness and all that so I can’t be bitter,” Sandeep Vardineni, Sports Fan said.

Fans were willing to risk it all to see their favorite quarterback win.

“Everything from the color of the Gatorade to how many points are scored, I accidentally bet $50 instead of $5 on the first play,” McDougal said.