Farmers to Families: 1,200 boxes of food given for free

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The pandemic has been hard on people, and with the recent flooding in the Tri-State region, more people than ever are in need of a little extra help right now.

A federal program dropped off a shipment of 1,200 food boxes to be given to those in need today in Logan, WV! I'll have the full story coming up at 6 on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/9vRmK7fspL — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) March 26, 2021

Luckily, there are still people within the Mountain State looking to do some good.

“One thing we say is, ‘community’ is our middle name, and we are here to serve the community,” says Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, the president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

1,200 boxes weighing 30 pounds each were dropped off by the USDA Farmers to Families Program at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College campus in Logan Friday.

“At the beginning of COVID, many farmers had to destroy crops, or had excess of different things and so they partnered with the government in order to provide free food to those in need,” Alderman says.

40 volunteers from various local organizations helped to give out those boxes along with other donations from local groups.

The shipment unloaded Friday is worth nearly $40,000 dollars in groceries—given away completely free.

Families who attended the event say it is much needed help for the community.

“I think it’s a blessing from the lord, that people have enough heart to help the needy people,” says Virginia Browning-Davis.

“The virus, it devastated everybody and you know, people’s getting together. It’s time people pull together and help one another,” says Clade Raymay.

For some, this help came at exactly the right time.

“I tell ya, this county’s poor. People runs out towards the end of the month. They have nothing to eat, especially if they’ve got kids or grandkids… Cause you run out of food stamps, and the prices is going up and everything,” says Kimberly Dunlap.

The prevailing opinion is this event will help a lot of people stay afloat during these difficult times, and they hope it continues.

“It’s from your heart, that’s the way I look at it, it’s from your heart, and I’m glad people are doing this,” says Patricia Cook.

Stacy Dingess, an organizer of the event, says of six different events he has coordinated around the state with the Farmers to Families Program, this location had by far the biggest turnout.

Alderman says they hope to hold more events like this in the future.

