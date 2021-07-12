UPDATE: Road reopened after Fatal I-79 crash in Roane County

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash on I-79, according to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.

UPDATE 4 p.m. July 12, 2021: The roadway has reopened after a fatal crash on I-79 at the 33 mile-marker in Roane County.

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash on I-79, according to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened this afternoon at the 33 mile-marker of I-79 near Newton, West Virginia. According to West Virginia 511, one of the southbound lanes has been closed down due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays, be prepared to stop and watch for emergency vehicles in the road.

No further details are available at this time.